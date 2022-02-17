Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Periods of rain. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.