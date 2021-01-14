Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Cynthia Lynn King, 56, of Smithfield, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born May 19, 1964 in New Martinsville, a daughter of John E. (Debra) Hall of Pine Grove and the late Brenda Shuman Martin. Cynthia was a graduate of the Nursing Program at WV…
Glenna Ruth Colanero, 76, of True, WV passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete with Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on Athens Road in Princeton.
- Tshiebwe's departure proves failures of NCAA transfer portal
- The nation's eyes are upon Derek Culver
- Day after his arrest, Del. Evans resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates
- Two more Marion County residents die of COVID
- COVID-19 has lasting impact on funeral services
- New members prep for swearing in next week
- Fairmont city council appoints mayor and deputy mayor and welcomes new councilors
- Fairmont Senior's Lemasters edges East's Maxey as TWV Player of the Year
- Health Department overwhelmed with calls, setting up COVID-19 phone bank
- Bridgeport Police report federal probation officer involved in murder-suicide
