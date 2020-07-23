Thursday, July 23, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Eldora Garnette "Dorie" Masters, age 88 of Mannington, WV passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1932 in Mannington, WV a daughter of the late Earl Linville and Gracie Glover Linville. She is survived by her husband, Howard Ray "Junkie"…
Mildred Marlene Hamilton Michael Murphy Shirley, 85, passed away June 23 at home in Tarpon Springs, FL following a brief illness. She was a member of the Tarpon Springs Church of Christ. She is survived by brother, Truman Hamilton; sons, Terry (Daun), Randy (Mary), Gary (Cindy) & Carey (…
Most Popular
Articles
- As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, health official recommends avoiding Monongalia County
- Marion County Board of Education outlines 5-day school return plan
- Marion County teachers union leaders pleased with school reopening plans
- Tygart River swimmer struck, injured by hit-and-run boater; suspect at large
- Falcons for the Arts files 30-day notice of intent to sue Fairmont State
- NCWV COVID-19 cases continue to climb while Mon keeps spiking
- W.Va. teachers union chief: schools under virus trends 'not safe'
- A doubly cruel death
- Former Fairmont Senior, Glenville State star Stoller signs pro contract overseas
- Fallen tree forces road shut down, 1,500 customers lose power
