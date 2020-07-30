Thursday July 30, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Charlotte Ann Fluharty Glover, age 88 of Saltlick Community, Mannington, WV passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 15, 1931 in Mannington, WV a daughter of the late Mac C. Fluharty and Essie C. Knisely Fluhar…
Most Popular
Articles
- Saunders wants proof Marion County schools will be safe Sept. 8
- Fairmont City Council Member David Kennedy walks out of meeting ahead of censure vote about his social media posts
- City Council to vote on resolution to distance fellow member
- Marion County Board of Education outlines 5-day school return plan
- Barrackville toddler is getting four-legged help with diabetes
- Masks became new normal for marching bands in preparation for fall
- Marion County schools still grappling with COVID-19 education options
- Poker Run on pause, message of safety remains
- Who is WVU's all-time best running back?
- Former Fairmont Senior star Horton transfers to UPIKE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.