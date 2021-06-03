Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.