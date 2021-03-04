Thursday, March 4, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Charles "Porky" Mays passed away January 29, 2021. A service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home.
Apr 29, 1948 - Mar 1, 2021 Brenda Ruth Mitchell, 72, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2021 at Monongalia General Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born April 29, 1948, in McCurdysville; a daughter of the late James Newton Mitchell and Opal (Kennedy) Mitchell. Brenda wo…
