Thursday, May 13, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
George Lee Huey, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 26, 1927, in Fairmont; the son of the late George C. and Anna O. (Dixon) Huey. George was a United States Army veteran and served during WW II. He worked …
Helen D. Bodzek Merico, 99, of Fairmont passed away Sunday May 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont. A complete obituary will follow.
Most Popular
Articles
- Monongah student up for national prize, needs community's vote
- Fairmont Senior High 2021 prom King and Queen and Court
- Disney unveils plans for new ‘Disney Wish’ cruise ship coming in 2022
- School custodian makes roses for children to pass out on Mother's Day
- Historic Houston church leaves United Methodist Church over LGBTQ stance
- Bees' Peschl records 17 Ks in win over Grafton as encore to 18-K, no-hitter
- Jerry West: 'The Greatest's' lament
- From cheer to track, Fairmont Senior's Lamb keeps rolling to earn POTW honors
- Main Street Rivesville cleans up town and looks toward the future
- Fairmont Senior delivers go-ahead runs in 7th to defeat rival North Marion 5-3
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.