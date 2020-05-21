Thursday, May 21, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort…
Most Popular
Articles
- Farm to table retailer thrives amid coronavirus pandemic
- Fairmont Catholic announces new principal on Facebook Live
- 32 years later and they've still got it
- Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in past 24 hours in W.Va.
- Best is yet to come for Culver and Tshiebwe
- Marion County goes 15 days without new COVID-19 case
- Fairmont Senior hooper Trey Washenitz commits to play basketball at Fairmont State
- Haircut anyone? Barber shops, salons and more open today
- WVU struggles to secure funding for White Day golf course
- United Methodists would've met this week to consider a split
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.