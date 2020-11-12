Lesa Mae Henderson, 58 of Knottsville passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born February 13, 1962 in Clarksburg, daughter of the late Richard C. Henderson, Lesa is survived by her mother, K. Pauline Knight Lewis, Grafton. Lesa made her home with her sister and brother-in-law, S…
Gladys Ilene Minnick, 87, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, WV on January 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Bert Smallwood and Neva Rinehart Smallwood. Gladys is survived by her children, Brenda Lynn Batterman of Bellview, NE and Bradley B. Minnick and his wi…
