Norma Jean Harris, 82, of Parish Run, Farmington, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 11, 1938 at Smithfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Whittaker and Marjorie Corrick Waugh. Norma was retired from Shop n' Save in Fairmont, where she was…
Samuel McCain, from Fairmont WV, died peacefully on September 28th in Augusta, Georgia. To see details of his life, memories and photos please visit www.samuelmccain.com.
Clara Cianfrocco Scordato, 89, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Skilled Nursing Unit, in Carlisle, PA. She was born on June 24, 1931, at the family home in Westover a daughter of the late Mary (Sabatini) a…
Delphia June Mitchell, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew, WV. She was born on November 16, 1939 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruby Katherine Hawkins Campbell. Delphia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Vick…
