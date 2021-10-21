Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Harold H. Shriver, age 94, of Beverly Pike, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born February 9, 1927 in Colfax, WV a son of the late Hayward J. and Mildred K. (Travis) Shriver. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ethel May (Ply…
Most Popular
Articles
- COLUMN: Welcome the two-headed monster
- For the Fridley brothers, music is in their blood
- Fairmont Senior 2021 Homecoming Court
- North Marion 2021 Homecoming Court
- Fairmont community tells Manchin, 'bring it home'
- 'Patriotic Millionaires' petition Joe Manchin to tax the rich
- WVU's Isaiah Cottrell is the new Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside
- Marion County school personnel to receive $800 stipend for extra pandemic duties
- Lewis, Polar Bears defeat Eagles in one-point thriller
- WVU men's basketball team not ranked in preseason AP Top 25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.