Mary Ann Burr, 77, of Pricetown, WV died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was born March 12, 1943 in Pricetown, WV; daughter of the late Charles J. and Ellen (Smith) Powell. She was a retired school bus operator with Wetzel County Schools for t…
