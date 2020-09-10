Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
School calendar
Bus Schedules
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Dolores Jean Morris Hockenberry, 86, of Wadestown, WV died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the John Manchin Assisted Living Center in Farmington. She was born June 5, 1934 in Grant Town, WV, a daughter of the Edwin "Dick" Morris and Nellie M. Franks Morris. Jean was a homemaker and a member of…
Most Popular
Articles
- New business is shaking up the health food scene in Fairmont
- Fairmont City Council votes to rebuke Bledsoe
- Former Marion County physician sentenced for drug charge
- The season that would have been
- Governor warns of shutting businesses down as COVID-19 numbers spike
- Mon County stays red on color-coded COVID map
- Pandemic of 1918 took its toll on Mountaineers
- Cancellation of games on the rise entering Week 2
- Grafton's defense shuts down East Fairmont as Bearcats get first win in over a year
- 2nd West Virginia county goes red on state coronavirus map
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.