Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Wanda Ruth Keefover, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at the Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on October 26, 1939, in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Arlie E. and Mary E. (Asher) Pyles. After graduating Bridgeport High School, Wanda went on to bec…
Jack Lee Layman, 88 of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sept 13, 1931 in Fairmont, son of the late Luther George and Jeanette Marie Weaver Layman. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM at WV National Ceme…
Most Popular
Articles
- Exactly how do voters remove someone deemed unfit for public office?
- Marion County School Board examines health concerns of teachers having their own children in their classrooms
- Selecting WVU's All-Mountaineer Field all-time team
- Remote learning could prove more difficult for elementary-aged students
- Families hard hit by COVID-19 to get help from Amy R. Parks Convoy of Hope
- Mountaineers have quite the track record with wideouts going pro
- Mon County bars cited after weekend health department spot checks
- Family turns to crowdfunding for cancer treatment aid
- Pleasant Valley council selects Roof as new city clerk
- Fairmont Senior football's Friday game vs. Lincoln postponed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.