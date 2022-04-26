Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
William Robert Lambert, 86, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Doey's Hospice House in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was born July 12, 1935 in Grafton and was the son of the late William W. and Lena D. Reese Lambert. William was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Arlene Moore …
