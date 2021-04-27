Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Stoney Quinto, Sr., age 97, passed away peacefully at Fitzwater Assisted Living in Fairmont, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Stoney was a New Year's baby, born to Peter and Julia Quinto on January 1, 1924. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Genevieve (Freeman), and his…
Dan Tonkery, 74, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born on July 21, 1946, in Fairmont, WV, to the late Thomas H. and Doris Jean Tonkery. Dan was a 1964 graduate of West Fairmont High School. After high school, Dan went to …
