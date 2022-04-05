Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Jacqueline Lois Nicholas, 86, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 14, 1935 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Floyd and Velma Crim Colvin. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She was a member of …
Sheila D. (Fields) Sleeth, 68, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sheila was born January 8, 1954, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Betty (Hester) Teets and Alfred Fields. She graduated from Barrackville …
