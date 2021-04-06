Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Edna Marie Weaver, 89, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born May 19, 1931, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William and Elsie (Wilkes) Ferguson. Edna was a graduate of East Fairmont High School and attended Fairmont Stat…
Most Popular
Articles
- Just another day in the office for Bob Huggins
- Mother charged in the death of her 4-year-old son
- Fairmont Senior rallies past University 75-60 with 4th quarter comeback
- Is WVU's Miles McBride really Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs without the hype?
- Domestic dispute ends in strangulation charge
- Farmington woman donates her talents amid pandemic
- College athletes are now nothing more than free agents
- Fairmont Senior blows past Liberty on Senior Night as reserve players get their due shine
- Spring football means tweaks to O-line
- Huskies roll past Philip Barbour 82-60 despite no Denham, Carson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.