Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Joyce Ellen Batson, 77, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mon General Hospital. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Masters Funeral Home in Mannington is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Sherman Myers, 74, of Fairmont passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 at Fairmont General Hospital, a son of the late Kenneth Sherman and Goldie Jean Myers. He graduated from Monongah High School then Fairmont State College. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree and teach…
Carrie Mae Mason Thompson, 88, of Chatham Hill, Farmington, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Fairmont. She was born October 31, 1931 in Rivesville, a daughter of the late Kelly and Alberta Neal Mason. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a member of …
Gary Sherman Myers, 74, of Fairmont passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 at Fairmont General Hospital, a son of the late Kenneth Sherman and Goldie Jean Myers. He graduated from Monongah High School then Fairmont State College. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree and teach…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont City Council Member Bledsoe calls Black house delegate "satanic"
- Black pastors confront city council member over social media racial slur
- Brown has his eye on freshman QB Greene
- Former Fairmont foreign exchange student opens downtown restaurant
- From planning to execution, Marion County Schools is moving forward for the fall semester
- WVSSAC places new restrictions on fan attendance this fall
- WVU athletes get stuck with hilarious nicknames over the years
- North Marion shows its potential, avenges state tourney with win vs. Fairmont Senior
- Lady Bees eyeing big things this season
- Prep golf: Harris, Tarley lead Huskies in tri-match victory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.