Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Betty Lou Hanlin, 68, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on May 12, 1952, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline (White) Shillinburg. In keeping with her wishes, Betty will be cremated without servi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter's success due to mentoring he received from fellow former WVU Mountaineer James Long
- Fairmont Senior avenges semifinal loss to Bluefield, declared Class AA state champions
- Sherman and Osabuohien were key in win over Western Kentucky
- Fairmont Senior's big fellas brace for a battle against Bluefield
- Fairmont Senior and Bluefield have set themselves apart over four-year rivalry
- Union Mission's warming shelter now open to homeless residents
- Cooking show to add new dimension to Feast of Seven Fishes celebration
- Fairmont Senior's defense rises to the occasion in title victory over Bluefield
- Mountaineers down Hilltoppers in sloppy 70-64 win
- Dr. Scott Moore named West Virginia Veterinarian of the Year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.