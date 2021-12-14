Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Leonard French Ammons, 73, of Fairview, WV passed away on December 8, 2021. He was born March 25, 1948 in Waynesburg, PA to the late Ira Stanley and Sylvia Dell Brookover Ammons. A 1966 graduate of Fairview High School, then continued his education at Penn State Fayette. While employed at Be…
