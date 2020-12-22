Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
LUTECHIA BUTCHER Lutechia Marie Butcher, of Barrackville, departed this life on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was born June 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Kenneth Moore and Maxine Wringer Moore of Mooresville, Monongalia County. Lutechia is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Fre…
William "Bill" Leroy Gross passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at John Manchin Senior Health Care Center. He was born May 21, 1930 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Clark Howard and Edna Grace Crowl Gross. He was married on April 30, 1950 to Betty Gene Thompson Gross, who preceded him in death i…
