Tuesday, Feb. 08, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
BONITA I. TOOTHMAN Bonita Irene Toothman, 87, Jakes Run, formerly of Mannington, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Monongalia General Hospital. She was born December 29, 1934 at Jakes Run, a daughter of the late Everett Graves and Flora Tennant Graves. Mrs. Toothman was a graduate of Fa…
FULLER "MAC" VARNER Fuller Wayne "Mac" Varner, 81, of Fairview, WV died Friday, February 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 12, 1940, at Daybrook, a son of the late Pansy Marie Varner Henderson and Step-father, Homer Henderson. Mr. Varner was a retired coal miner who worked at Blackvi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont Senior defeats North Marion in intense meeting
- Pierpont, Fairmont State squabble over airport space
- Hess wins Wrestler of the Year, Fortier Coach of the Year in jam-packed Big X Tournament
- Pierpont staff vote 'no confidence' in board of governors following recent vote
- Marion County Board of Education to renew superintendent for multi-year contract
- COLUMN: Everybody deserves better officiating
- First ever Marion County Student Summit hailed a success
- Fairmont Senior and North Marion prep for high-profile clash
- Marion County Commission unveils $750K upgrades for Palatine Park
- COLUMN: Stedman Bailey would make a fine wide receivers coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.