Gary Russell Starn, 63, of Fairmont passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, to be with his lord and savior, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fairmont on June 11, 1958, a son of the late Woodrow R. and Anna (Frederick) Starn. He was preceded in death in 2009…
Jerry Lee Yost, 88, of Statler Run, went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2022. He passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Audra Errol Donley Yost of 57 years. Jerry was born on October 18, 1933 at his residence…
- COLUMN: A freshman arrives
- Fairmont State University reps draft bill to dissolve Pierpont CTC
- Pierpont's culinary program to find new home in Middletown Commons
- Polar Bears send off batch of players to next level
- After bombastic first quarter, Polar Bears put the pedal down against Bees
- Rivesville community welcomes new police chief
- Revitalizing a piece of Mannington's history
- Huggins: 'I don't know what we're supposed to do'
- Osabuohein benched Monday in aftermath of Saturday's ejection at OSU
- Pierpont, Fairmont merger continues to raise ire
