Daniel Robert Kowalsky, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 25, 1947, in Miami, Florida; the son of the late Benjamin Kowalsky and Alberta (Rounds) Kowalsky. Daniel was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the…
- Doege exit raises questions about WVU program
- WVU Medicine on track with $110M renovation plan unveiled mid-2021 at Fairmont Medical Center
- Remains found near downtown Fairmont, possible connection to 2020 missing person case
- Transfer portal woes take up a lot of post-season oxygen
- With 100th Anniversary celebration, East Fairmont's past has met its future
- Sen. Joe Manchin's boat too homely to be a yacht, experts say
- COLUMN: Ease up on Leddie Brown, aye?
- COVID hits WVU bigtime
- Man arrested in connection to Baxter shooting death
- Marion County sports feeling effects of both COVID and winter weather
