Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.