Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Elizabeth Jean Lough Batson, age 93 of Metz, WV passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living in Farmington. She was born September 5, 1926 in Marion County, WV, a daughter of the late Samuel Harold Lough and Roxie Arthelia Talkington. She is survived by two siblin…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Embarrassment of riches' shaping up at QB for WVU
- Poll: Does WVU need a different conference?
- WVU Cross Country beats out MIT for Presidential Scholar recruit
- Off to the races
- North Marion tips off major locker room renovation
- Morgantown job fair assists Mylan employees preparing for layoff
- Fairmont school bus driver wins new wheels in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes
- This week in West Virginia history
- Main Street Fairmont gasses up downtown
- School board looks to use CARES Act funds to help students get back on grade level
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.