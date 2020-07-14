Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
James "Jimmy" Deleruyelle passed away after courageously battling a longtime illness. Jimmy is survived and sadly missed by his devoted and loving Aunt, Joan P. Sabo, who never missed a day seeing him or speaking on the phone to tell him, "I love you". Jimmy is also survived by his Aunt Jean…
Joseph "Joe" L. Banken, Jr., 69, of Fairmont, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph L. Banken, Sr. and the late Willie Newberry Banken. His surviving relatives are his daughters, Mourine and Jennifer of Evansville, IN, and his sister, Joan Schroering of Fairmont, WV…
