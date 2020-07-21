Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Mildred Marlene Hamilton Michael Murphy Shirley, 85, passed away June 23 at home in Tarpon Springs, FL following a brief illness. She was a member of the Tarpon Springs Church of Christ. She is survived by brother, Truman Hamilton; sons, Terry (Daun), Randy (Mary), Gary (Cindy) & Carey (…
Julia Ann Billie "Julie" formerly Julia Ann Davis, 71, born November 15, 1948, passed quietly in her home on Dents Run Road, on the evening of July 18, 2020. Julia is the daughter of the late Mary Lee Davis and Harvey G. Davis Sr of Charleston WV. Julia was a 1966 Graduate of Charleston Cath…
