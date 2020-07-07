Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Comics and Puzzle
Sharon Lea Jones Shaffer, 49, of Barrackville, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born March 11, 1971 in Fairmont, a daughter of Mike and Sandra Jones of Farmington. Sharon was the co-owner of Wolfe and Associates and very active in th…
- Longtime customers buy, reopen landmark restaurant
- Marion County gets 12 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- Fairmont's pepperoni roll legacy now enshrined
- Fine Arts Commission to honor 11 recipients for 2020
- Grand jury presents indictments against 44 defendants
- Five WVU men's basketball team members test positive for COVID-19
- Middletown Commons construction at halfway point
- Where the board of governors got it wrong
- County historic sites home to hidden treasure
- Report: Marion County has 57 COVID-19 cases
