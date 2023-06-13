Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Comics and Puzzles
- Marion County Grand Jury hands down 62 indictments
- Malnick Big X Player of the Year, Ricer Coach of the Year
- Fairmont organizers gear up for the county's largest Pride event ever
- North-South All Star Game sends off county stars
- "America's Got Talent" star Philip Bowen is building his music career one listener at a time
- MCPARC summer programs aim to combine fun and education
- Up for Hall of Fame, Beasley reminder of better days
- Polar Bears dominate ranks of all-state teams
- Fresh off Howser nomination, Wetherholt gives back
- Marion County Humane Society's new shelter is almost ready for animals
