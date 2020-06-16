Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Constance Romaine (Connie) Racey Chucci, 92, died June 13, 2020, at the Genesis Pierpont Center, in Fairmont. She was born on December 1, 1927, in Junction, Mineral County, the daughter of the former Sarah Ethel (Sallie) Biser and Guy Madison Racey. Connie grew up in Hampshire and Mineral Co…
