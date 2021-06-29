Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Terrence Lee "Terry" Thomas, 80, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 4, 1941 in Fairmont, WV to the late J. Huey and Margaret Geraldine (Yost) Thomas. Terry honorably served his country in the Army during Vietnam. He retired from Conso…
Helen Louise McCabe died peaceably with her daughters by her side Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at Stonerise (Mapleshire) Nursing Facility in Morgantown, WV. She was born December 4, 1924 in Walnut Hill, Pennsylvania. She was a daughter of the late Hosea Metheny and Gertrude Myers Metheny. Surv…
