Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Andrew (Andy) Morris Suplita, 81, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the WV Caring Hospice Hospital in Elkins. He was born February 2, 1939 in Fairmont, the son of the late Peter Paul Suplita and Orpha Harris Suplita. Andy graduated from Farmington High School in 1957 and…
Jessie Sylvia Jaye West, 78, of Beaufort, South Carolina, formerly of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal, South Carolina. She was born at Dale, West Virginia on June 12, 1942 a daughter of the late Anderson "Dock" and Alma Irene White Nola…
Most Popular
Articles
- Could a WVU leader become the new face of the ACC?
- Fairmont's pepperoni roll legacy now enshrined
- One last game: Adapted East-West baseball series gives seniors closure
- WVU Defensive Coordinator Koenning issues online apology
- Creativity allows safe nursing home visits
- 167 COVID-19 tests given to WVU football team, staff
- WVU defensive coordinator Koenning on leave after insensitive remarks allegation
- Fairmont officer will not be prosecuted for his role in deadly crash
- After enduring a pandemic delay, North Marion High holds 2020 commencement
- Thunderstorm delays East Fairmont graduation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.