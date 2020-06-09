Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
Jean Catherine Mays, 84, of Worthington, passed away on June 5, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Patterson, New Jersey on March 9, 1936 a daughter of the late Earl and Mary "Nanny" Salmon Reeves. She was a loving mother and wife. She was a Roman Catholic by Faith…
Leah Irene Powell age 81 of Cardinal Lane, Grafton passed away June 4, 2020 at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. She was born July 12, 1938 in Upshur County the daughter of William E. Tominson and Silvia Irene (Chute) Bailes. Leah was a beloved wife and mother. A member of the C…
