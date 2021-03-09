Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Jerry Brooks Bates Jr., age 65 of Washington Court House, Ohio and formerly of Mannington, WV passed away February 26, 2021 at CareCore at Westmoreland in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born February 8, 1956 at Fairmont, WV, a son of the late Jerry Brooks Bates Sr. and Mildred Anne Cross Bates. H…
HILDA DONALDSON Hilda Jean Donaldson, 82, of Fairview, WV died Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Fairmont at the home of her daughter. She was born October 30, 1938 at Littleton, a daughter of the late William Cunningham and Florence Wyckoff Cunningham. Hilda was a homemaker. She loved bingo, garde…
John Begunich Jr., 65, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday March 4, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and brother. He was born on June 17, 1955 in Ripley, W.Va., son of the late John and Mildred Begunich, Sr. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Begunich, and children; Melanie, Kayla, and…
Most Popular
Articles
- Maier lights it up in FSHS debut to power Polar Bears past Bridgeport 86-59
- Grafton explodes to early lead to defeat East Fairmont 77-44 in opener
- Marion County icon Janice Cosco passes away at age 85
- West Virginians are begging Gov. Jim Justice for economic aid. He’s sitting on $665 million that could help
- Senate Bill 12 faces opposition from organizations and senators
- Washenitz hits 1K career points, Maier records triple-double as Fairmont Senior rolls Philip Barbour
- Hertzel: Fairmont's Jalen Bridges is a Mountaineer unsung hero
- Fairmont Senior storms past Wheeling Central 76-41 to cap 3-0 opening week
- North Marion staves off East Fairmont in final 5 minutes for 61-51 win
- Five storylines to watch in Marion County girls' basketball this season
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.