Mary Ann Nicholas, born November 18, 1939, left this world to be home with God on May 7, 2022. She was born to William and Helen Milak in Fairmont, graduated from Farmington High School in 1957. From there she followed her dream to live in New York as a flight attendant with TWA Airlines for…
