Bertha Marie Wilson, 68, Monongah, passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born September 25, 1953 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late William Jones and Mary Jane Masters Kennedy. Bertha loved her Celtic and Folk Lore music, crafts, painting on anything she could write…
