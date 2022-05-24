Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
CRYSTALEE TROUGH ESTLACK Crystalee Trough Estlack passed away quietly at her home in Harmony of Morgantown on May 22, 2022. She was 89 years of age. She is survived by her children: Marcus W. (Stephanie) Estlack and S. Christine (Donald) Riggs; grandchildren, TJ Estlack, Holly Achee and grea…
Boyd W. Starkey, 100 years old, passed from this life on May 22, 2022. He was the son of Jasper and Fannie Starkey of Jacksonburg, WV. He is survived by his daughter, Connie Sue Starkey of Fairview and his son Michael (Julia) Starkey of Fairview. Also surviving are two daughters-in-law, Doro…
Doris Jean Wilson, 92, of the Montana Mines Community, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2022 at the St. Barbara's Memorial Nursing Home in Monongah, WV. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Fairview, WV, a daughter of the late Fred and Millie Shuman Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 70…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont State Board of Governors ousts Martin as president
- COLUMN: Brown's Fifth Quarter gets $1.6M boost
- Loving WV chooses downtown Fairmont for first storefront location
- 3-day barbecue competition kicks off in Mannington with new attractions
- Dom Stingo commits to D&E Lacrosse
- COLUMN: Breaking down the Saban vs. Fisher drama
- 10 Marion County students named regional 'Kids Kick Opioids' contest winners
- 'We can do this' spirit on display at ribbon cuttings for Doc Jon's and Groove Coffee
- Three-peat: Fairmont Senior wins third straight state title
- Impressive endings and new beginnings made for Bees and Huskies tennis
Commented
