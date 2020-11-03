Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Freda Grace Corwin, 85 of Metz, WV, passed away on November 2, 2020. She was born May 20, 1935 in Elk Garden, WV, daughter of the late Ocie Thompson and Jessie Agnes Aronhalt Thompson and mother of Ron Riley and Mary Jane Fanok. There will be no services as cremation was Freda's final method…
Thomas H. Moore, 79, formerly of Four States, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Tygart Center in Fairmont. He was born December 20, 1940, a son of the late Lawrence and Georgia Dalton Moore. Thomas was employed by General Motors in Ohio as an assembly line worker. He loved to pl…
Marion Virginia Sachetti, 93, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Monongalia County on July 11, 1927, a daughter of the late John "Zeb" Haught and Flossie Efaw Haught. Family was everything to Marion. She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Sh…
