Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Joseph Edmund Kose, 79, of Barrackville, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Fairmont Regional Medical Center. Private services will be at the Hutson Funeral Home in Farmington,. Burial will follow at Viewpoint Cemetery. www.hutsonfuneralhomes.com
WILLIAM T. EDGELL, JR. William T. Edgell, Jr, 62, of Jakes Run, died Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1959 at Fairmont, a son of William Edgell, Sr. and Barbara Vanhorn Edgell, who both survive. Mr. Edgell worked at Bob Evans for many years as a kitchen p…
Most Popular
Articles
- School officials address community concerns at Monongah Elementary
- Miners wait for unemployment payments as holidays approach
- Massive playoff implications add to 101st East-West game
- Remembering North Marion's 1981 Title Run, 40 Years Later
- COLUMN: The least fun duty of being head coach
- Fairmont native Mike Joseph helps toughen WVU's linemen
- How Bryce Ford-Wheaton reserved his spot in WVU football history
- OSU was all over the place!
- WVU to retire Major Harris' number during Saturday's game
- After a century, East-West football rivalry still going strong
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.