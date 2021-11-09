WILLIAM T. EDGELL, JR. William T. Edgell, Jr, 62, of Jakes Run, died Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1959 at Fairmont, a son of William Edgell, Sr. and Barbara Vanhorn Edgell, who both survive. Mr. Edgell worked at Bob Evans for many years as a kitchen p…