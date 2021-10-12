EDNA LEMASTERS Edna Lemasters, 80, of Knob Fork, WV died Friday, October 8, 2021 in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 17, 1941 at Pine Grove, WV, a daughter of the late John Elsey Titus and Audra L. Wildman Titus. Edna worked as a cook at various restaurants and …