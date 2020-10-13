Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Billie Burke Duda, 93 of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1927 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Russell McCann and Mary Mae (Flowers) McCann. Billie was a homemaker. She loved cooking and making pies to take to many people. …
