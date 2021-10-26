Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
SHARON L. HENNEN Sharon L. Hennen, 75, of Fairmont, formerly of Crossroads, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born August 14, 1946 at Crossroads, a daughter of the late Robert E. Hennen and Jane E. Hotchkiss Hennen. Ms. Hennen was a member of the Uni…
JOHN "BULL" GUMP John Junior "Bull" Gump, 81, of Coburn, WV died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born March 18, 1940 at Coburn, WV, a son of the late Richard Gump and Alta M. Gump. Bull was a retired operating engineer. He was a member of the …
Most Popular
Articles
- $22 million project announced for Fairmont's riverfront
- COLUMN: Greene and Brown have some decisions to make
- Focus now on Delta Plus COVID variant
- $22M multi-use project planned for Fairmont's riverfront
- East Fairmont wins first ever sectional title
- West Virginia State Police investigating two jail deaths, including a Marion County woman
- Depleted Bees fall in shootout with Berkeley Springs
- Cancer survivor Rusty DeVito's advice: Check yourself
- A re-engineered Gabe Osabuohien can now shoot and score
- Fairmont Senior wins third straight Sectional Championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.