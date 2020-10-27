Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Phyllis Jean Riggs, age 88, of Mannington, WV passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born July 20, 1932 in Wetzel Co., WV, a daughter of the late Carl Edward Hostuttler and Lucy Olive Sapp Hostuttler. Phyllis is survived by her son…
Most Popular
Articles
- Toothman and Sowers buys former Astro Buick, expands
- Diagnosed at age 29, she's now cancer-free
- Huggins gushes over how the team is coming together
- Marion County residents share their thoughts as Election 2020 nears
- Polar Bears outlast Bees in dramatic 4-3 win to reclaim sectional title
- Substitute Texas Tech QB raises concerns for WVU defense Saturday in Lubbock
- A new therapy takes to the streets of Fairmont
- Early Voting sees record turnout on first day
- Airport expansion could be 'One of the biggest things to happen to North Central West Virginia'
- Fairmont Senior boys, girls roll to set up East-West sectional title games
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.