Gene Malcolm Stevens, 82, of Idamay, WV, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born September 13, 1938 in Morgantown, WV a son of the late Walter and Naomi Tichnor Stevens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Shields Stevens. Gene w…
Ernest F. Boyer passed October 3, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at home, with loving arms of family at his bedside. He was born in Keyser, West Virginia, to parents, Harriett Hannah and Porter R. Boyer. For certain, he was a die-hard Marine, as he joined the Marine Corps …
Linda Kay Dean, age 61 of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was born in Sutton on May 25, 1959. She was a beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, and friend who loved life and talking with people. She loved having her morning coffee and being surrounded by wildlife and nature. Sh…
James Guy Garrett, 65, of Fairmont, West Virginia died Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Fairmont Medical Center - WVU Medicine. He was born February 20, 1955 in Fairmont, WV a son of Diane Ruth Hopkins Garrett and the late Guy Robert Garrett. He is survived by a son and daughter in law Tom &am…
