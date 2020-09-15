Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Winford Hubert Knight, 87, of Mannington, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born May 10, 1933 at Grant Town, a son of the late Hubert S. and Zelda Knight. Winford is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lula Belle Barr Knight, his son Ke…
- Suspended WVU players let many folks down
- Fairmont City Council votes to rebuke Bledsoe
- Governor warns of shutting businesses down as COVID-19 numbers spike
- Michael's big day leads Polar Bears to comeback win over rival North Marion
- Mountaineer Stadium memories: 'The Catch'
- Marion County man dies from COVID-19 as state deaths increase to 265
- Cancellation of games on the rise entering Week 2
- Contact tracing is crucial to controlling COVID-19 spread
- Huskies vs. Polar Bears headlines Week 2 slate
- Poll asked: When will WVU contend?
