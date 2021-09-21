Tuesday, Sept.21, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Helen "Mickey" Paugh, 88, of Shinnston, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Mickey was born May 11, 1933 to the late William and Virginia Ogden. She married Rickard Dick Paugh on March 15, 1951. Mickey is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Forrest) Kozul of Fairmont; grandson Austin Kozul…
- Delta variant could peak soon, computer models predict
- Jury recommends no mercy in Lyon murder case
- Traffic light woes fill city council agenda
- Brown's 'get physical' speech paid off
- Local bikers raise money for animal shelter in third annual 'We Ride for Tail' event
- Victim testifies in case of man, police say, shot and killed her boyfriend in 2019
- Fairmont real estate agency moves into renovated building downtown
- WVU men's basketball schedule released
- The mayor is simply wrong
- Why the Va. Tech game matters
