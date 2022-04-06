Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
PROFILE
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Remembrances
Jacqueline Lois Nicholas, 86, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 14, 1935 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Floyd and Velma Crim Colvin. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She was a member of …
Sheila D. (Fields) Sleeth, 68, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sheila was born January 8, 1954, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Betty (Hester) Teets and Alfred Fields. She graduated from Barrackville …
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board kills 6 of 7 proposed position transfers in tense hearings
- COLUMN: Mesidor felt unsafe on WVU campus
- W.Va. Three Rivers Festival crowns its 43rd queen
- U.S. 250 road work to cause traffic delays
- COLUMN: Do we blame someone or buy into the best is yet to come?
- WVU football coach Neal Brown: 'No culture problem here'
- Monongah Middle 5th graders raise chicks, learn about the life cycle
- WVU loses defensive playmaker Mesidor to transfer portal
- Fairmont Arts & Humanities Commission to present its 2022 awards
- New medical marijuana dispensary now open in Morgantown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.