Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
James R. Logue, 77, of Fairmont passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 4, 1943 in Fairmont son of the late Raymond and Thelma Yoak Logue. He retired from Martinka Coal Mine. He was a member of the U.M.W.A District 31. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, an…
Most Popular
Articles
- Phoenix Suns' Jevon Carter's success due to mentoring he received from fellow former WVU Mountaineer James Long
- Fairmont Senior avenges semifinal loss to Bluefield, declared Class AA state champions
- Sherman and Osabuohien were key in win over Western Kentucky
- Candidates ask that recount stop in sheriff and county commission races
- Union Mission's warming shelter now open to homeless residents
- Fairmont Senior's big fellas brace for a battle against Bluefield
- Fairmont Senior and Bluefield have set themselves apart over four-year rivalry
- Marion County Schools go full virtual learning through Dec. 7
- Fairmont Senior's defense rises to the occasion in title victory over Bluefield
- Dr. Scott Moore named West Virginia Veterinarian of the Year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.